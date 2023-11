Stephanie Mann is the executive director for the Joplin Association For The Blind, and she is here to discuss their Chili and Soup Cookoff! On November 9th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can stop by the Joplin Association For The Blind to taste some tasty soups and chilis, as well as enjoy a silent auction. All proceeds from the cookoff will be going directly to the Joplin Association For The Blind!