We have absolutely ‘purrfect’ guests today, Reno and Janet Moyer! Reno is an award-winning and famous Himalayan Persian cat and his owner Janet is hosting a cat show! On December 9th (tomorrow) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newton County A&M Fair Grounds, you can attend this fun and cat-filled show with tickets being sold at the doors. Tickets are priced for adults $10, seniors (65+) and children 5-12 $7, children 5 & under free. Also, a family 4 pack of tickets are $30. Lastly, head over to the event Facebook page for all the info at https://www.facebook.com/events/889579492305694. See you there!