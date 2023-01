Howie jumps right into Joplin High School’s new E-Sports team! The Missouri Scholastic E-Sports Federation [MOSEF] is a grassroots 501(c)(3) organization of Missouri coaches dedicated to supporting middle school and high school E-Sports teams across the state. Their goal is to help provide access to ALL students to engage in E-Sports activities, fulfilling this mission through competition, CTE activities, annual conferences, and lab grants.