GMFS: JasCo Sheriff Fundraiser

A Night Out at the Courthouse
Benefiting Jasper County Shop with a Deputy
Saturday, October 2nd
6 P.M. – 9 P.M.
Dinner Under the Stars
To support our local shop with a deputy program
Live music, car show, silent auction, bounce house and kids pumpkin painting!

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Cruise-in
Saturday, October 2nd
5 P.M. – 9 P.M.
$20 entry fee
Carthage courthouse
302 s. Main St., Carthage
Proceeds go to shop with a deputy program
Pre-registration: Www.Jaspercountysheriff.Org or register day of event

