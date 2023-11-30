Mark Chamberlin and Jim Hahne are with the Itus Virtus non-profit, and they paid a visit this morning to tell us about the Toys For Tots fundraiser they’re taking part of! This weekend, the Itus Virtus group will be at the Webb City Walmart collecting toys for the Marine Reserves Toys For Tots and as their 10th year participating, they’re looking to FILL their truck with toys for the kiddos! This non-profit Law Enforcement Club was started to help other civil servants and the general public while sharing their love or motorcycles and riding! Be sure to head on out to donate for a child’s Christmas!