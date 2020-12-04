GMFS: Itus Virtus Toy Drive

Toys for Tots drop off sites;

Walmart 15th., Rangeline, West 7t. St., Webb City and Carthage

JCPenney

Macy’s

Quick trip

Logan’s

Big lots

This weekend Itus Virtus will be at Webb City Walmart 8 AM – 5 PM Saturday and Sunday collecting toys for area children in need.

2020 has been a tough year, come by and purchase one toy for area children.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is to collect new unwrapped toys during October, November, and December and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to underprivileged children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.