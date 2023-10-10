Doug Hunt and Jason Rincker stopped by today to keep us all in the loop with the upcoming Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit! The event is scheduled for November 3rd from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is being held at the Joplin James River Church. The Summit will cover a wide variety of technology related issues and will include keynote speakers, breakout sessions, pitch competitions, breakfast, lunch, and many networking opportunities. The goal is to showcase local leaders who have utilized tech to propel their business or company towards the future!