GMFS: In the Kitchen

This morning in the kitchen we’re making cake pops!

Ingredients:

Cake mix

(Everything to bake cake)

Frosting

Chocolate chips

Sprinkles

Bake cake according to directions on box. Crumble cooled cake into large mixing bowl, mix in the frosting a little at a time until the crumbled cake turns into a playdough, roll into balls, refrigerate. Melt chocolate chips, (start by microwaving for 45 second, stir, microwave additional 15 second increments stirring until smooth) Coat end of the cake pop stick in melted chocolate chips and stick it into the cake balls. Coat cake pops in melted chocolate, roll in sprinkles!