With Howie and Bubba always out and about, we try to share all the events they attend within the community and share our experiences in, “In Case You Missed It.” From the Boys out at Club Comingo, to the Alzheimer’s Walk, or a Pep Rally you’ll always be sure to find them supporting our local communities! Plus we share the details on our station’s Winter Coat Drive! With colder weather on the way, KODE and KSNF are asking viewers for donations of new or gently used winter coats and jackets. Find out more right here!