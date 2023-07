Bubba is down in Pineville, MO to visit the Big Elks Floating and Campgrounds with Jim Adams and Pat Tinsley! Horses of Hope Hoedown is this Thursday August, 3rd at 3 PM. Food trucks, live music, cornhole, and plenty of lawn games for the family are happening at the Big Elks Campgrounds brought to us all by Frank Fletcher Toyota! You and the family won’t want to miss out!