Addie and Kara Connell are with Tate Faith & Co. Boutique located in Seneca, MO and they have a fun holiday market for everyone to check out! Their Holly Jolly Market will be on December 8th at noon and December 9th at 6 p.m. located at the boutique. This Holly Jolly Market will include so many vendors and food trucks to shop at, and all helps supports local businesses in Seneca! See you there!