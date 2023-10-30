Jimmy Burgess with Heartland Canines for Veterans stopped by with Bubba to inform us all on what Heartland Canines is all about! This non-profit organization is focused on getting the right canine partnered with the veteran best fit for them, but it can truly be an expensive journey to get the dogs ready for service. The canines at Heartland Canines are highly trained and skilled and help our veterans live better lives after serving our great nation! To find out more and how you could help, visit them at https://heartlandk9s.org/!