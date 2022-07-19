Howie and Bubba start off the show by reviewing some of your responses to yesterday’s Facebook question. We tell you about National Night Out, coming up the 2nd of August. And the upcoming “Boots, Badges & Bikes Community Challenge Blood Drive”!

The boys tell us about a new mural in Downtown Joplin that celebrates world-renowned master jazz saxophonist, Charles McPherson. Plus the Officer Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship, honoring the fallen Officer. And with the Mega Millions jackpot at $530 million, will you be buying some tickets?!

The Boys talk fitness, and tell us the results of a recent poll. Plus we’ll tell you about the US Cellular My Town Tour that’s happening Thursday. And there’s an easier way to contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, by either by texting or calling “9-8-8”. Take care out there!