This morning Howie and Bubba tell us about a strange turn with younger generations finding flip-phones to be the new trend! Plus when the question is asked “How much is your pet worth?”, we hear about Taylor Swift’s cat topping $97 million dollars!
by: Matthew Stephens, Amanda Mauller
Posted:
Updated:
This morning Howie and Bubba tell us about a strange turn with younger generations finding flip-phones to be the new trend! Plus when the question is asked “How much is your pet worth?”, we hear about Taylor Swift’s cat topping $97 million dollars!