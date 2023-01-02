The Boys are back for the first show of the 2023! In today’s Half-Hour Highlights they discuss Patrick Mahomes’ latest milestone, share websites that can help you find a lost pet and their dreams about winning the growing Mega Millions jackpot.
by: Amanda Mauller, Ethan Stump
