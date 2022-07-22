In this morning’s collection of your Half-Hour Highlights, we’re getting ready for the weekend. We’ll tell you about the Joplin Emancipation “Park Days” Celebration happening in Ewert Park. And would you get a tattoo for a free sandwich?! Plus we gave away prizes to two lucky viewers. Keep coming back to fourstateshomepage.com, and Good Morning Four States, and you may be our next lucky caller!

Have a safe and happy weekend!