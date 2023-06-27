Good Morning Four States! Look who’s back? It’s Bubba! Lets give him a warm welcome back with his GMFS family! If you thought Memorial Day travel was a hassle, then be in for a rude awakening come Fourth of July traveling as the roads are expected to be at their busiest! Amazon is also testing out having small and local businesses act as a delivery or pickup partner, and it is being trialed in 23 states! Lastly, fly on over to Labette Community College and see if you have what it takes to become the next cardinals mascot! All of this, plus more on your Half-Hour Highlights!