Today’s GMFS Half-Hour Highlights got you covered in what you need to know about what’s going down. Happy Juneteenth Four States! Today marks the day in 1865 when slavery in the US finally ended. This national holiday also known as “Freedom Day.” Linda Hamilton best known for her role in ‘Terminator’ joins the ‘Stranger Things’ cast. And Lamar Park turns 100! All this plus more on your Half-Hour Highlights.