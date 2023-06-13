Good Morning Four States! Ready to be spooked? An Ecuadorian woman who was thought to have passed after a cardio-respiratory attack, but as her funeral was taking place the woman bangs from the inside of her coffin! Also, help Howie and Bubba celebrate their 20 year anniversary of being on the radio! Lastly, do not forget to check out the Maple Leaf Festival that is happening in Carthage and if you would like to be in the Maple Leaf Parade, applications open July 10th! All of this and more in your Half-Hour Highlights!