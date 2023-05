Good Morning Four States! If the storms knocked some branches out of your trees don’t worry. There’s a free drop off site for Joplin Residents at 1702 North Schifferdecker. On behalf of all of us at Good Morning Four States we’d like to congratulate Nico Carlson for becoming an official Nation Merit Scholar. And we’d also like to give our thanks to K-9 AX from the J.P.D for all his years of service. We’ve got all that and more in your Half-Hour Highlights!