by: Matthew Stephens, Dillon Noblett
Posted: Apr 3, 2023 / 08:14 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 / 08:14 AM CDT
Good Morning Four States! I scream, you scream…and plants scream? From NCAA over inflation conspiracies to A.I. replacing 2/3’s of all jobs! All that and more in these Half-Hour Highlights.
Polaris is among the better brands of pool cleaners because it offers five types, including ones for both aboveground and in-ground pools.
The Final Two face off, taking a step closer to revealing the best water bottle on the market today.
Baby wraps are a form of baby carrier. A wrap keeps your little one strapped tightly but comfortably to your chest.