Today we want to thank you, the community, for taking part in the “Feed the Love” food campaign. Donations to Soul’s Harbor set a record number this year, showing just how wonder our viewers and community are! We also have a shoutout from Michelle Lee with “Our Veterans First”! If you’d like a shoutout to be on Good Morning Four States, be sure to go to fourstateshomepage.com and check out the many opportunities to get involved!