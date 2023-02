We invite you to keep your eyes to the sky tonight to witness a rare event, as the aurora borealis will be visible over parts of Kansas. Plus we pay our respects to a fallen Jasper County K-9 Officer. Skye collapsed this past Friday afternoon while preparing for duty. From all of us at Good Morning Four States, we send our deepest condolences to the Jasper County Police Department, and thank Skye for her loyal duty.