It's a bird, it's a plane, it's an asteroid that doesn't understand social distancing. NASA is tracking a huge space rock they say will whiz passed us on Friday. It's 1600-feet wide.. the size of the Brooklyn Bridge, it's so huge it's got it's own moon! It will get about 2.7 million miles from Earth in celestial terms they call that a "close shave."