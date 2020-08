GMFS: GWC National Monument – Storytelling Day

GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER NATIONAL MONUMENT

STORYTELLING DAY 2020 GOES ONLINE

DIAMOND, MO – FOLLOWING GUIDANCE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

(CDC), AND STATE AND LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES, STORYTELLING DAY EVENTS WILL NOT BE HELD IN PERSON THIS YEAR. HOWEVER, BECAUSE IT HAS BECOME SUCH A POPULAR ANNUAL EVENT, GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER NATIONAL MONUMENT WILL STILL BE HOSTING STORYTELLING DAY 2020 BY CELEBRATING IT ONLINE!

MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 22ND! AND JOIN US ONLINE TO CELEBRATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS BEGINNING AT 11AM CT. THIS EVENT COMMEMORATES THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PASSAGE OF THE 19TH AMENDMENT, SIGNED INTO LAW ON AUGUST 26, 1920, WHICH GAVE WOMEN THE RIGHT TO VOTE. THE EVENT ALSO CELEBRATES THE 104TH ANNIVERSARY OF FOUNDERS DAY, AUGUST 25, 1916 WHEN PRESIDENT WOODROW WILSON SIGNED LEGISLATION ESTABLISHING THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE.

THIS YEAR’S STORYTELLING DAY FEATURES A DIVERSE GROUP OF FEMALE STORYTELLERS WHO HAVE GRACED THE STORYTELLING STAGE IN PREVIOUS YEARS. THEY SHARE THEMES OF FREEDOM, PERSEVERANCE, CHANGE, AND CULTURAL DIVERSITY ACROSS THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE.

“WITH THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 19TH AMENDMENT BEING OBSERVED THIS YEAR, WE ARE PLEASED TO SHARE RECORDINGS OF JUST A FEW OF THE OUTSTANDING WOMEN STORYTELLERS THAT HAVE PERFORMED AT CARVER NATIONAL MONUMENT IN PREVIOUS YEARS. I HOPE YOU WILL ENJOY THEIR DIVERSE, AND DYNAMIC STORIES.”, SAID PARK SUPERINTENDENT JIM HEANEY.

PLEASE PLAN AN ONLINE VISIT TO VIEW PAST PERFORMANCES OF THIS DIVERSE GROUP OF TALENTED WOMEN STORYTELLERS AT

https://www.facebook.com/GeorgeWashingtonCarverNM/

OR

Tweets by GWCarverNPS

PLEASE CALL, OR VISIT THE PARK WEBSITE OR FACEBOOK PAGE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

PAST PERFORMANCES WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE SATURDAY, AUGUST 22ND

11PM KATHRYN HARRIS (HARRIET TUBMAN, 2017)

NOON REBECCA NOW (ELIZABETH CADY STANTON, 2019)

1PM MARIDETH SISCO (OZARK STORIES, 2016)

2PM GAYLE ROSS (NATIVE AMERICAN-CHEROKEE STORIES, 2016)

3PM LORETTA WASHINGTON (MISSOURI AFRICAN AMERICAN FOLKTALES & TRADITION STORIES, 2016)