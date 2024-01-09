“Speedboat” Brent is back this morning, and this time with some special guests! Brent talks about the Winter Entertainment Series that the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau is hosting with guests like Aaron Radatz and Ned Ledoux. You can grab your tickets here https://www.showtix4u.com/events/25898?fbclid=IwAR3GYI_afjTRnvFaNrnBfyyMg7zVvSOCuLHBNr-ymNV1utfecJv7fauAif4. Brent brought along some students with the Grove High School Student Council to talk about the upcoming fundraiser they have going on. COW Week (Change Our World Week) at GHS is a philanthropy project put on by the students at GHS, and this year their recipient is the Community Crisis Center! Hear from the GHS STUCO about their COW Week and how it will benefit their recipient.