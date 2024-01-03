Nathanael Dunn and Greg Fish with the Great Wonders Uplift Film Festival stopped by this morning to get everyone in the Four States pumped for this great event! On January 11th through the 13th, Greg and Nathanael want every film maker in the Four States area of any skill level to submit your film(s) into the festival to be judged for awards. You can submit your film here at https://filmfreeway.com/UpliftFilmFest and we can’t wait to see what wonderful work of films get the attention they deserve at this festival!