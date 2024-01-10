Greg Fish and Nathanael Dunn with Great Wonders Production and the Uplift Film Festival are back again this morning! Everyone involved with the Uplift Film Festival wants everyone to make it out for this fantastic event. From January 11th through the 13th, you can come out and see many of the fantastic films that were made right here in the Four States area, be judged for awards. You can grab your tickets for the festival here at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-wonders-uplift-film-fest-event-tickets-january-11-13-2024-tickets-748571927787. We hope to see you there and can’t wait to see all the local films!