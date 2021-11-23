GMFS: Goo’s Dojo

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Roughly 20% of Missouri's population doesn't have access to high-speed internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission, but lawmakers plan to use millions of federal dollars to expand broadband across the state.

The state's education department said one in five students doesn't have access to the internet at home. Under the federal infrastructure bill signed by the President last week, more than $1 million is headed to the state to expand broadband in Missouri.