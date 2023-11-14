Julie St. Clair with God’s Resort stopped by today to let everyone know about their Thanksgiving Dinners and the Christmas Shoppe that they put on for their residents, but they need help! God’s Resort needs volunteers to help cook and serve the Thanksgiving dinner to the families, and volunteers to shop for gifts for their “Christmas Shoppe”! Head over to their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/godsresort to see how you can help and get involved to help those in need, have a great holiday season!