Jay St. Clair with God’s Resort stopped by today and chatted with Howie about what has been happening with their non-profit! God’s Resort is known for providing dwellings to those in need to keep them safe from drugs, alcohol, or a dark past. That’s not all they help their residents with, they even help them out financially! At God’s Resort, they help those staying with them to bring down their debt burdens and increase credit scores to help boost their economic mobility! You can check out more at godsresortjoplin.org.