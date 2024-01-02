Lyndsey Bowen is the studio director at Girlfriends Fitness Boutique and she stopped by this morning to talk with Howie about the Winter Youth Aerial Classes that she’ll be teaching here real soon! Starting on January 9th and running through the 27th of February, your kiddos can learn aerial silk skills from Lyndsey! She has different classes for different skill levels and age ranges. You can purchase your tickets now at https://www.girlfriendsfitnessboutique.com/events-workshops?fbclid=IwAR1diFxWNtTwp2eHnNkU6bkZgX9TTApyBSaWoWTZig9QSN1YyBq_QnDCZBU to get your kiddos spot saved!