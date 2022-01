PITTSBURG, Kans. — The leadership team at Ascension/Via Christi Hospital-Pittsburg has asked for immediate, urgent help from the business community.

Because of the highly contagious Delta and Omicron variants, combined with influenza season, the region’s healthcare workers and hospitals are stretched to capacity. They want to be able to ensure they can continue to treat everyone needing help, including other serious illnesses and accidents, such as cancer, heart attacks and broken limbs, in addition to COVID-19.