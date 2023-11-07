Amanda Mitchell stopped by the studio today to let everyone know about the wonderful holiday event that the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is hosting! On November 11th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the charity will be lighting their dazzling 22-foot Christmas Tree, as well as lighting up the grounds and their house with Christmas Cheer! There will be plenty of family fun for the kiddos like photos with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, games and activities, hot cocoa and cookies (plus a fun adult beverage), and the elves will be giving tours of the house! You and the entire family won’t wanna miss the fun, and as always, giving a donation is greatly appreciated and can be sent in at https://rmhjoplin.org/rmhlights/!