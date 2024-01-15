Our friend Curtis Gregory with George Washington Carver National Monument stopped by this morning because they have a fun event planned this week! This Thursday, January 18th at 10 A.M. come on out to the park and enjoy a morning cup of coffee or tea, and sit and enjoy learning about the artistic works of Carver which he named “my soul’s expressions”. After seeing his artwork, Kay Graves will have an activity all about making pocket bookmarks to take home! There is no pre-registration required and this event is geared more towards the adults, see you there!