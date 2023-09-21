Our good friend Curtis Gregory with the George Washington Carver National Monument is here with Bubba today! Hispanic Heritage Month started on the 15th of this month and runs until October 15th, and the monument is celebrating too! Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the contributions and significant presence of Hispanic and Latinx Americans in the United States and celebrates their heritage, culture, and contributions to our nation! Come on down to experience live music, monument tours, kid activities and more! Check it out!