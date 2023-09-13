Debbie Fitzgerald is the Director of Crisis Services with Freeman Health System Ozark Center and she is here to help spread awareness for a big issue nationwide. National Suicide Prevention Week is September 10th through the 16th and Debbie lets us know that suicide is the number one preventable cause of death and what we can look out for with those we love. Ozark Center spans their coverage through Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald county and they are there to help and know that there is light at the end of the tunnel!