GMFS: Freeman Diabetes Awareness Month

Diabetes Awareness Month is in November. Freeman is here to talk about their virtual Freeman diabetes expo

Friday, November 13th at 8 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Eat well. Live well. Be well.

Join us online to learn how to live well with diabetes. Hear from freeman endocrinologists, watch a diabetes friendly cooking demo and learn valuable diabetes education information.

Chicken nacho casserole

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

Black pepper 1/8 tsp

Chicken breasts (boneless, skinless, cut into small pieces) 1 lbs

Fire-roasted tomatoes (15-ounce, diced) 1 can

Black beans (no salt added, drained and rinsed) 1 cup

Chili powder 2 tsp

Cumin 1/2 tsp

Garlic powder 1/2 tsp

Cheddar cheese (reduced-fat, shredded) 2/3 cup

Baked tortilla chips (crushed, (or about 24))

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees f. Spray a 2 1/2 quart baking dish with cooking spray.

Season the chicken with black pepper. Spray a large sauté pan with cooking spray and heat over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook for 8 minutes.

Add the diced tomatoes, black beans, chili powder, cumin and garlic powder to the pan. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

Pour the chicken mixture into the baking dish. Sprinkle cheese on top and then top with the crushed tortilla chips. Bake 12 minutes or until the cheese is melted.