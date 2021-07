GALENA, KS. -- A Galena man in southeast Kansas was arrested on Monday after he attempted to elude Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies.

Just after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12th, a Cherokee County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle ridden by 31-year-old James Alen Walker of Galena. Walker, who had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, started to elude law enforcement which ultimately led to him fleeing on foot into a wooded area. A K9 was deployed and apprehended Walker shortly after.