GMFS: Foodie Friday – Pumpkin/Dorito Popcorn

PUMPKIN POPCORN

Ingredients

1/3 cup popping corn kernels yields about 10 cups popped

2 tbs maple syrup

1 tbs pumpkin puree

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Pop the popcorn .

In a small saucepan, combine the oil, syrup, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and salt. Cook over medium heat for a minute or two, stirring until all the ingredients are combined.

Measure two cups of plain popcorn and set aside.

Put the remaining popcorn in a roasting pan. Pour the pumpkin mixture over the popcorn and stir until evenly covered.

Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring every few minutes.

Let the popcorn mixture cool. The glazed pieces of popcorn will harden as they cool.

DORITO POPCORN

ingredients

2 CUPS POPPED CORN

1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp onion powder or granules

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp chili POWDER

2 tsp salt

Instructions

Prepare Combine all spices, and salt in a small bowl.

Blend seasonings in a spice or coffee grinder, or blend in blender to make a fine powder.

Sprinkle seasoning over popcorn and toss to coat.