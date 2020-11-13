GMFS: Foodie Friday – Pumpkin/Dorito Popcorn

PUMPKIN POPCORN
Ingredients
1/3 cup popping corn kernels yields about 10 cups popped
2 tbs maple syrup
1 tbs pumpkin puree
1/4 tsp cinnamon

Instructions
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Pop the popcorn .
In a small saucepan, combine the oil, syrup, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and salt. Cook over medium heat for a minute or two, stirring until all the ingredients are combined.
Measure two cups of plain popcorn and set aside.
Put the remaining popcorn in a roasting pan. Pour the pumpkin mixture over the popcorn and stir until evenly covered.
Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring every few minutes.
Let the popcorn mixture cool. The glazed pieces of popcorn will harden as they cool.

DORITO POPCORN
ingredients
2 CUPS POPPED CORN
1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp onion powder or granules
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp chili POWDER
2 tsp salt

Instructions
Prepare Combine all spices, and salt in a small bowl.
Blend seasonings in a spice or coffee grinder, or blend in blender to make a fine powder.
Sprinkle seasoning over popcorn and toss to coat.

