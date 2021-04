2 TABLESPOONS HONEY

1 TABLESPOON COUNTRY CROCK® ORIGINAL SPREAD

1/2 TEASPOON CINNAMON

2 BANANAS, SLICED

COMBINE THE HONEY, BUTTER AND CINNAMON IN A NONSTICK SKILLET OVER MEDIUM-HIGH HEAT UNTIL MELTED AND COMBINED.

ADD THE BANANA SLICES AND COOK FOR 4 MINUTES UNTIL THE BOTTOMS START TO CARAMELIZE.

FLIP THE BANANAS AND COOK FOR ANOTHER 4 MINUTES UNTIL THE OTHER SIDE IS GOLDEN BROWN.

SERVE WITH YOUR FAVORITE FROZEN TREAT!