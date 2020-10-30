GMFS: Foodie Friday: Nutter Butter Mummies

Bubba shows us how to make a spooky dessert: Nutter Butter Mummies!
Ingredients
1 (1-pound) Package nutter butter cookies
1 (24-ounce) Package white chocolate almond bark candy coating
1 package candy eyeballs (or mini chocolate chips)
Instructions
In a small bowl, melt 3/4 of the almond bark according to the package instructions.
Dip each nutter butter in the bark to coat it and then shake off any excess. Place the coated cookies on wax paper. Repeat until all the cookies are coated.
Add the eyes (or chocolate chips) To each mummy.
Add the remaining bark to the bowl and melt it according to the package instructions. Transfer the melted bark to a disposable piping bag or zip top bag. Snip the very tip or corner off of the bag and drizzle the melted bark over the cookies to look like the mummy’s wrapping. Allow the bark to harden completely before removing the cookies from the wax paper and removing the excess bark from the sides.