GMFS: Foodie Friday – No Bean Butternut Squash Chili

Our producer Amanda joins us today with a hearty no bean chili recipe your whole family will enjoy!

No Bean Butternut Squash Chili

Ingredients:

½ cup celery — diced

½ cup onions — chopped

2 cloves garlic — minced

½ cup red bell peppers — chopped

2½ cups butternut squash — diced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound ground beef

15 ounces diced tomatoes with juice

8 ounces tomato sauce

1 cup vegetable broth — more if you don’t like thick chili

Whole30 chili seasoning:

1 – 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

½ teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat.

Add the celery and onions, and sauté for 3 minutes. Then, add the garlic, and sauté for 30 seconds longer.

Add the ground beef and cook, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon, until its cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Add the red pepper flakes, cumin, paprika, coriander, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix everything well.

Add the red bell peppers, butternut squash, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and broth.

Stir, bring to a boil, cover with a lid, and bring to a simmer. Cook the chili for 30-40 minutes.