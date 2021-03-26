GMFS: Foodie Friday – No-Bake Monster Cookie Energy Bites

It’s Foodie Friday and today we’re making a tasty treat the whole family can help make.

No bake monster cookie energy balls

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups old fashion oats
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/3 cup honey
1/4 cup mini m&m’s
1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
1/2 tsp vanilla

Instructions:
Add all of the ingredients to a medium sized bowl and stir well until everything is combined.
Roll into 1-1/2″ balls and set them on a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Wash your hands after every 4 balls to help keep the ingredients from sticking to your hands.
Refrigerate for 20 minutes to help them harden. (Optional).
Store the leftovers in a zip lock bag in the fridge.

