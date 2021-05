GMFS: Foodie Friday – Fruit Kabobs with Peanut Butter & Yogurt

FRUIT KABOBS WITH YOGURT PEANUT BUTTER DIP

THESE FUN AND EASY FRUIT KABOBS ARE AN AWESOME AND DELICIOUS KID FRIENDLY SNACK. SERVED WITH A CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER YOGURT DIP. SO GOOD!

PREP TIME 15 MINUTES

TOTAL TIME 15 MINUTES

SERVINGS 5 SKEWERS + DIP

INGREDIENTS;

1 CUP PEANUT BUTTER

1 CUP PLAIN YOGURT

1-2 TBSP HONEY OR MAPLE SYRUP

1/2 TSP GROUND CINNAMON

10 LARGE STRAWBERRIES, HULLED AND SLICED IN HALF LENGTHWISE

1 MEDIUM BANANA, PEELED AND SLICED INTO 1″ SLICES

1/2 MEDIUM APPLE, CUT INTO BITE SIZED PIECES

20 LARGE BLUEBERRIES

INSTRUCTIONS;

STIR TOGETHER THE 1 CUP OF PEANUT BUTTER, 1 CUP OF YOGURT, 1 OR 2 TBSP OF HONEY OR MAPLE SYRUP (DEPENDING ON HOW SWEET YOU’D LIKE THE DIP), AND THE 1/2 TSP OF GROUND CINNAMON. SET ASIDE.

FORM YOUR KABOBS BY PIERCING THE FRUIT WITH THE END OF A SKEWER AND SLIDING THE FRUIT ON. CONTINUE ADDING FRUIT TO YOUR KABOBS EVENLY UNTIL YOU HAVE 5 FULL KABOBS OF FRUIT.

ENJOY AND HAVE FUN! TAKE PIECES OF FRUIT OFF OF THE KABOBS AND DIP INTO THE YOGURT PEANUT BUTTER DIP.