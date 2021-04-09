GMFS: Foodie Friday – Frozen Yogurt Bark with Berries

Frozen yogurt bark with berries – frozen yogurt studded with gorgeous blue and red berries! A delicious, fun, and healthy dessert!

Ingredients:
2 cups nonfat plain yogurt
1/4 cup agave (honey or maple syrup are also ok to use)
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Pinch salt
Strawberries, sliced
Blueberries
Raspberries
Chopped pecans, for garnish

Instructions:
Line a baking sheet with wax paper and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl combine yogurt, agave, vanilla, lemon juice, and salt; whisk until thoroughly combined.
Transfer yogurt mixture to previously prepared baking sheet and spread it around to an even thickness.
Top with berries.
Garnish with nuts (optional)
Freeze for 2 to 3 hours, or until firm.
Cut into pieces and serve.
Keep in the freezer.

