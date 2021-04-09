GMFS: Foodie Friday – Frozen Yogurt Bark with Berries

Frozen yogurt bark with berries – frozen yogurt studded with gorgeous blue and red berries! A delicious, fun, and healthy dessert!

Ingredients:

2 cups nonfat plain yogurt

1/4 cup agave (honey or maple syrup are also ok to use)

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Pinch salt

Strawberries, sliced

Blueberries

Raspberries

Chopped pecans, for garnish

Instructions:

Line a baking sheet with wax paper and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl combine yogurt, agave, vanilla, lemon juice, and salt; whisk until thoroughly combined.

Transfer yogurt mixture to previously prepared baking sheet and spread it around to an even thickness.

Top with berries.

Garnish with nuts (optional)

Freeze for 2 to 3 hours, or until firm.

Cut into pieces and serve.

Keep in the freezer.