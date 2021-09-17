GMFS: Foodie Friday – Chili Dog Casserole

GMFS

If you are a chili dog fan, you too will appreciate this meal. And if you are like us, and enjoy it’s cousin, the coney, go ahead and give it a chance. I truly think you won’t regret it!

Chili Dog Casserole

2 (15 oz.) cans chili with beans

6 hot dogs

6 corn tortillas, small size

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1 small white onion, finely chopped

Preheat oven to 425. Pour both cans of chili into 9×11 baking dish. Lay each hot dog in a tortilla, roll and place on chili seam side down. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese to desired amount. (I probably used about 3/4 c.) Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes until hot dogs are cooked and everything is heated through. Remove foil, garnish with onions and serve.

Good Morning Four States

