We will start out by making guacamole. This is the central theme and we can do different stuff with it.

Half of an average-sized avocado has 4.6 grams of fiber — the most of any fruit.

A 2018 study published in the journal of the American Heart Association found that eating an avocado a day can help improve LDL levels.

Avacados contain high levels of folate which is great for healthy babies during pregnancy.

INGREDIENTS

Avocados

Lime juice

Salt

Peper

Garlic powder

Crushed red pepper