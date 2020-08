GMFS: Foodie Friday – Apple Nachos

BUBBA IS IN THE KITCHEN TODAY TO SHARE WITH US A TREAT!

APPLE NACHOS:

1 FUJI APPLE, (OR SLICING APPLE OF YOUR CHOICE), CUT INTO 32 THIN SLICES*

1/4 CUP SMOOTH PEANUT BUTTER, MELTED

1/4 CUP SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHIPS, , MELTED**

1 HANDFUL OF CHOCOLATE CHIPS, (I USED A COMBINATION OF MINI SEMI-SWEET CHIPS AND REGULAR SIZED DARK CHOCOLATE CHIPS), FOR SPRINKLING **

ARRANGE APPLE SLICES ON A PLATE.

DRIZZLE MELTED PEANUT BUTTER OVER APPLE SLICES WITH A SPOON, AND DO THE SAME WITH THE MELTED CHOCOLATE.

SPRINKLE HANDFUL OF CHOCOLATE CHIPS OVER THE PLATE AS TOPPING.

SERVE IMMEDIATELY.