GMFS: Foodie Friday

TULSA, Okla. (AP and KFOR) — Next week's headline event marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was canceled suddenly Thursday, with organizers citing “unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers.”

In a statement, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission did not specify the circumstances that led to the cancellation of the event scheduled for Monday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. The commission statement held out hope that it might be rescheduled later this year.